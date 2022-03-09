Amritsar West (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amritsar West (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Amritsar West (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Raj Kumar Verka. The Amritsar West (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

amritsar west (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Advocate Nirmal Preet Singh Hira IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 18,21,566 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 3,60,025 ~ 3 Lacs+ Amarjit Singh Asal CPI 1 Post Graduate 66 Rs 30,56,267 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dalbir Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 78,73,767 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Jasbir Singh Sandhu AAP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 2,08,62,145 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,93,311 ~ 15 Lacs+ Gagandeep Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 15,87,700 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jugraj Singh IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 20,11,085 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Kumar Amit Advocate BJP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,07,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Raj Kumar Verka INC 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 3,16,71,252 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,30,43,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Sham Lal Gandhi IND 0 Illiterate 39 Rs 41,841 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sucha Lal Aas Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 46,31,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 5,43,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

amritsar west (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raj Kumar Verka INC 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,57,09,317 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ankush IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 75,500 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwinder Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 1 8th Pass 59 Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 3,68,059 ~ 3 Lacs+ Balwinder Singh Sahota AAP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 40,04,114 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurnam Kaur CPI 1 8th Pass 63 Rs 2,85,942 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswant Singh BSP 1 12th Pass 50 Rs 79,00,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh Wadali Aapna Punjab Party 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 10,500 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhbir Singh Shiromani Lok Dal Party 0 Illiterate 39 Rs 8,06,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Gill BJP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,25,65,417 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,20,403 ~ 7 Lacs+ Satnam Singh Akhil Bharatiya Sangharsh Dal 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sham Lal Gandhiwadi Democratic Congress Party 0 Illiterate 34 Rs 35,439 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

amritsar west (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raj Kumar INC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,35,73,916 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,69,45,044 ~ 1 Crore+ Amarjit Singh Aasal CPI 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 15,24,227 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaspal Singh IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 10,52,800 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Gill BJP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 1,21,86,931 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,72,917 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rohit Khokhar BSP 1 Graduate 29 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamlal (gandhiwadi) BCP 0 Illiterate 29 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Kumar Khosla NCP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 10,66,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

