Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Amritsar South (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amritsar South (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Amritsar South assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Amritsar South |
March 9, 2022 8:35:18 pm
Amritsar South Election Results 2022

Amritsar South (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Amritsar South Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Inderbir Singh Bolaria. The Amritsar South seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Amritsar South ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

amritsar south Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajay Bhatia IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 4,74,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brahmjeet Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 4,76,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurwinder Singh Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 3,85,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harjinder Singh Thekedar Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 7,56,80,078 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 35,58,000 ~ 35 Lacs+
Inderbir Singh Bolaria INC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 8,51,74,545 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,44,675 ~ 2 Crore+
Inderbir Singh Nijjar AAP 1 Post Graduate 66 Rs 36,00,04,024 ~ 36 Crore+ / Rs 40,02,069 ~ 40 Lacs+
Kudratpal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Kuldip Singh IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 7,82,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Love Kumar IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 7,77,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Phuljit Singh Varpal Republican Party of India (A) 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Pritpal Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ritish Khanna Right to Recall Party 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 13,000 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Satbir Singh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 7,82,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Talbir Singh Gill SAD 2 12th Pass 40 Rs 8,74,50,970 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 24,72,289 ~ 24 Lacs+
Tarun Mehta IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 1,16,18,221 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,20,687 ~ 28 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Amritsar South candidate of from Inderbir Singh Bolaria Punjab.

Amritsar South Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Inderbir Singh Bolaria
INC

amritsar south Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Inderbir Singh Bolaria INC 0 Graduate 35 Rs 3,79,55,311 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 77,74,195 ~ 77 Lacs+
Amarjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 54,90,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dalvir Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 54 Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Deepak IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 13,500 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Suba Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 Doctorate 70 Rs 22,70,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurpartap Singh Tikka SAD 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,66,39,344 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Inderbir Singh Nijjar AAP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 23,85,47,940 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 1,42,29,118 ~ 1 Crore+
Kuldip Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 38 Rs 17,34,373 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 35,38,540 ~ 35 Lacs+
Lakhwinder Singh CPI 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 6,60,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Maninder Pal Singh Palasour IND 0 Others 55 Rs 5,71,97,827 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 54,43,059 ~ 54 Lacs+
Sarabjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 3,42,18,090 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushil Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Amritsar South candidate of from Inderbir Singh Bolaria Punjab.

Amritsar South Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Inderbir Singh Bolaria
SAD

amritsar south Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Inderbir Singh Bolaria SAD 0 Graduate 31 Rs 2,40,46,808 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 33,39,014 ~ 33 Lacs+
Gurpartap Singh Tikka IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,00,71,886 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jasbir Singh Sham PPOP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 1,22,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jasvir Singh IND 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 2,34,04,435 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jugal Kishore BSP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 10,20,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramanbir Kaur IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 5,62,30,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+
Sh. Jasbir Singh Gill INC 1 12th Pass 44 Rs 5,82,90,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+
Sukhwant Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Not Given 27 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Surinder Singh DCP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 17,000 ~ 17 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Yadwinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,16,29,931 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Amritsar South Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Amritsar South Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Amritsar South Assembly is also given here.

