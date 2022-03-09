Amritsar North (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amritsar North (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Amritsar North Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Sunil Dutti. The Amritsar North seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Amritsar North ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Amritsar North Election Result 2017

amritsar north Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sunil Dutti INC 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,18,93,138 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,70,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Anil Joshi BJP 3 12th Pass 52 Rs 2,58,63,557 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 22,44,474 ~ 22 Lacs+ Bal Krishan Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 58,17,766 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaurav Mehra Shiromani Lok Dal Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 62,05,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Jeewan IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 6,57,395 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Aggarwal AAP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 4,52,14,411 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,28,49,530 ~ 1 Crore+ Manish Shridhar Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 34,08,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Prabodh Chander Bali IND 0 Graduate 62 Rs 1,65,72,644 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,90,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Rahul Khosla Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Roop Lal IND 0 Not Given 40 Rs 25,292 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarabjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Akhil Bharatiya Sangharsh Dal 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Amritsar North Election Result 2012

amritsar north Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Joshi BJP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,32,28,421 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Bhatia IND 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 75,41,674 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 4,24,473 ~ 4 Lacs+ Bal Krishan BCP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,26,72,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Davinder Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Not Given 37 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Karamjit Singh Rintu INC 0 Graduate 40 Rs 4,28,17,193 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 33,74,171 ~ 33 Lacs+ Manjit Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 27,38,200 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Monika Mahajan IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 44,32,483 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 10,60,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ram Sharan Pal PPOP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 88,37,232 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Samsan Masih SSPD 0 Not Given 43 Rs 1,628 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhdev Singh IND 0 Illiterate 33 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjan Singh BGTD 0 Literate 67 Rs 40,65,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipan Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 10,40,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

