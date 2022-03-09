Amritsar East (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amritsar East (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Amritsar East Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Amritsar East seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

amritsar east Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarjeet Singh IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 46,85,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Balwinder Singh Sekhon IND 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 1,04,51,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,63,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Bikram Singh Majithia SAD 6 Graduate 46 Rs 12,07,12,819 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,34,25,553 ~ 1 Crore+ Harpal Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 8,04,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagmohan Singh Raju BJP 0 Doctorate 58 Rs 8,45,00,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 39,37,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ Jeevan Jyot Kaur AAP 1 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 4,27,67,365 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 41,80,346 ~ 41 Lacs+ Navjot Singh Sidhu INC 1 Graduate 57 Rs 44,65,18,381 ~ 44 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Shukla Safar Aas Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 7,12,257 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjinder Singh IND 1 10th Pass 42 Rs 95,65,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarsem Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 6,66,759 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

amritsar east Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Navjot Singh Sidhu INC 1 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 45,90,98,908 ~ 45 Crore+ / Rs 54,24,641 ~ 54 Lacs+ Amarjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 90,05,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amita Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 0 Illiterate 58 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Singh CPI 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 61,25,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Gurjit Kaur IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mandeep Singh Manna IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,50,47,547 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,60,355 ~ 6 Lacs+ Narinder Singh Aapna Punjab Party 1 10th Pass 55 Rs 6,02,52,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 72,00,000 ~ 72 Lacs+ Parminder Kaur IND 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 65,05,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 12,04,970 ~ 12 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 5,85,75,619 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,485 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sandeep Singh RPI(A) 0 Graduate 32 Rs 84,45,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 52,90,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ Sant Baldev Singh Rathor Akhil Bharatiya Sangharsh Dal 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 37,08,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 11,96,563 ~ 11 Lacs+ Sarabjot Singh AAP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 2,01,17,833 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 40,39,333 ~ 40 Lacs+ Sukhwinder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarsem Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 2,53,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarsem Singh BSP 0 Literate 51 Rs 25,80,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Amritsar East candidate of from Navjot Kaur Siddhu Punjab. Amritsar East Election Result 2012

amritsar east Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Navjot Kaur Siddhu BJP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 22,50,47,980 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Singh CPI 0 Not Given 58 Rs 62,79,500 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Diyal Chand IND 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 3,08,992 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Kumar NCP 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohinder Singh IND 0 Not Given 62 Rs 3,326 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sh. Sunil Dutta INC 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 42,50,598 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Simarpreet Kaur IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 8,64,228 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarsem Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 20,50,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Amritsar East Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Amritsar East Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Amritsar East Assembly is also given here.