Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur slams local councillors for neglecting constituency

Campaigning for her husband and PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu mentions CM Charanjit Singh Channi only once or twice in he speech. While she has earlier openly expressed her displeasure about Sidhu not being made the party’s CM face, in Amritsar East, she has another target – the local councillors.

Sidhu’s wife spares no chance to gun for them and blame them for neglecting the development of the constituency.

“I had gone to Chandigarh with Navjot Singh Sidhu last time, but I promise that I won’t go this time. I left work of the constituency on my councillors. I have seen what they have done. They developed residential colonies and constructed roads on vacant plots. But they didn’t construct roads where people live,” she says addressing a gathering in ward number 24 of village Rasoolpura Kalar on Monday evening. The roads in the area are in a bad shape.

Amritsar East has 18 councillors. Earlier, 15 were with the Congress and 3 with SAD. Now after poll-time defections, SAD has poached 3 to take its tally to 6 and the Congress is left with 12.

Local councillor Rajinder Saini, in whose ward Rasoolpura Kalar falls, had recently joined SAD along with two other sitting councillors from Amritsar East Jaswinder Singh Lado Pehlwan and Rajesh Madan.

This is one reason Sidhu attacks them, without taking any names.

“They (councillors) served their close friends. They worked with contractors (who were assigned development works in constituency by government) who would embezzle funds. I hadn’t asked councillors to have partnerships with contractors. I had asked them to construct roads first where poor people live,” she says.

Continuing her attack, Dr Sidhu adds: “These councillors have objection if I meet you without them. I asked why it is must that people should meet me through councillors. You can stop me and meet me anywhere. All are equal for me. I will increase my rounds to constituency.”

Addressing herself as ‘madam’ and public as her children, Dr Sidhu presses on with her attack Amritsar Municipal Councillors and then promises jobs in hotel industry and proposed film city in Amritsar city, claiming that 8,000 NRI Sikhs are ready to fund the villages in Amritsar East but their only condition is to keep SAD away from power.