Amritsar Central (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amritsar Central (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Amritsar Central Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Om Parkash Soni. The Amritsar Central seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Amritsar Central ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

amritsar central Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Gupta AAP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 18,35,02,217 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,01,071 ~ 4 Crore+ Dalvir Kaur BSP 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 78,67,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 9,12,643 ~ 9 Lacs+ Dr. Ram Chawla BJP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 1,77,15,703 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Parkash Soni INC 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 27,98,95,378 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 11,73,712 ~ 11 Lacs+ Onkar Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chand Alias Mahant Rameshanand Aas Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 2,01,86,676 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

amritsar central Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Om Parkash Soni INC 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 18,28,65,906 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,68,157 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajay Gupta AAP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 9,96,42,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,48,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Ashok Kumar Democratic Swaraj Party 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Avtar Singh IND 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 6,49,375 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshav Kohli Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 2,71,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Parkash IND 0 Others 71 Rs 26,19,099 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar BSP 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sikander IND 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 16,000 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarun Chugh BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 2,49,13,984 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

amritsar central Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sh. Om Parkash Soni INC 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 9,76,09,667 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,73,810 ~ 1 Crore+ Baldev Bhardwaj IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 10,69,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Raj BSP 0 5th Pass 51 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narinder Shekhar Luthra IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 52,47,965 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 19,60,010 ~ 19 Lacs+ Om Parkash IND 0 Not Given 66 Rs 27,44,097 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 Not Given 40 Rs 6,45,25,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 5,74,90,000 ~ 5 Crore+ Tarun Chugh BJP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,34,98,969 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,82,308 ~ 6 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar Mishra CPM 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 80,64,500 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Thakur BCP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 11,45,593 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

