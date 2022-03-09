Amritpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amritpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Amritpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Shakya. The Amritpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

amritpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Singh Rajput Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 34,35,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Kumar Singh BSP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 17,67,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmveer IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 60,71,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Jitendra Singh Yadav SP 2 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 13,71,16,087 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 7,93,65,614 ~ 7 Crore+ Narendra Singh Yadav IND 1 Post Graduate 72 Rs 11,37,64,694 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 28,64,007 ~ 28 Lacs+ Roshan Lal IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 80,41,201 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shubham Tiwari INC 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 21,59,902 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyamveer Singh Bharatiya Nagrik Party 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonpal Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 10,70,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 26,20,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Shakya BJP 0 12th Pass 72 Rs 2,90,88,254 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 31,05,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Udayveer IND 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 10,80,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

amritpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sushil Kumar Shakya BJP 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 1,69,67,945 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Arun Kumar Mishra BSP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 2,44,39,807 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,68,835 ~ 15 Lacs+ Asif Mirza Poorna Swaraj Manch 5 Graduate 31 Rs 6,75,585 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bankelal IND 0 Literate 61 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijendra Singh RLD 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,01,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Narendra Singh Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 6,82,36,987 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar Lok Dal 0 Graduate 0 Rs 1,67,18,977 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Puneet Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 3,31,356 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghuveer Singh Gangwar Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 13,58,702 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev IND 1 Graduate 38 Rs 66,82,200 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Sombanshi Jan Adhikar Manch 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 30,72,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shishu Pratap Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,10,29,461 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,30,148 ~ 29 Lacs+ Umesh Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 25,72,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

amritpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Narendra Singh Yadav SP 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 4,72,63,493 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anup Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 14,32,072 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 8,92,204 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bakey Lal IND 0 Illiterate 56 Rs 5,32,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Jitarndra Singhyadav JKP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 96,83,494 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 25,40,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Kuldeep Gangwar INC 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 2,63,05,380 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 28,57,613 ~ 28 Lacs+ Mahaveer Singh BSP 1 8th Pass 38 Rs 38,02,931 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manmohan Prakash IND 1 Graduate 60 Rs 35,24,641 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mohit Kisan Sena 0 Graduate 28 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Singh RLM 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 25,22,367 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Kumar Batham VAJP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Ram IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 5,55,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra Prakash ARVP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 19,05,354 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonia Kinnar IND 0 Literate 36 Rs 17,96,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chand IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 31,33,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Shakya BJP 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 1,22,52,111 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,06,993 ~ 7 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

