Among key parties, five Congress-NCP candidates lose deposits in Mumbai

Four Congress and one NCP candidate were the only nominees among the four major parties to lose their security deposits from Mumbai in the October 21 elections after they failed to poll less than 1/6th of the total votes cast.

Of the five, three were Congress candidates fighting from the eastern suburbs and BJP strongholds of Ghatkopar and Mulund. The others were Congress candidate from Sewri and NCP nominee from Magathane. In all these seats, the MNS candidate fared better than Congress-NCP candidates.

According to the Election Commission, Congress candidate Govind Singh polled 23,854 of the 1,54,537 votes cast in Mulund. Singh’s vote share comes to 15.44 per cent, which is lower than 1/6th or 25,756 votes that were required to retain the deposit. BJP’s Mihir Kotecha won the seat.

In Ghatkopar (West), Congress’ Anand Shukla got 6.23 per cent of the total 1,49,453 votes and lost his deposit. While BJP’s Ram Kadam won the seat, MNS candidate Ganesh Chukkal, who got 10.05 per cent of the votes, performed better than Shukla.

In Ghatkopar (East), Congress candidate Manisha Suryavanshi got 12.44 per cent of the 1,26,616 votes polled and lost his deposit. He lost to BJP’s Parag Shah, the richest city candidate in the fray. Here too, MNS’ Satish Pawar got more votes than Suryavanshi.

In Sewri, Congress’ Uday Phansekar lost his deposit after getting 9.85 per cent of 1,35,661 votes polled. While Shiv Sena’s Ajay Choudhari won the seat, MNS’ Santosh Nalawade bagged 28.27 per cent of the votes.

NCP candidate from Magathane in Borivali (East), Manishankar Chauhan, got 4.85 per cent of the 1,51,372 votes polled, losing his deposit. Sena’s Prakash Surve won the seat, followed by MNS’ Nayan Kadam who polled 27.13 per cent of the votes.

In Malabar Hill seat, where BJP’s Mangal Prabhat Lodha won by the highest margin in the city, Congress candidate Heera Devasi managed to save her deposit by polling 7.57 per cent of the total votes. The Worli seat from where Shiv Sena fielded Aaditya Thackeray, NCP’s Suresh Mane managed to save his deposit by polling around 300 votes above the 1/6th margin. Sena leaders had earlier claimed that Aaditya’s rival would lose his deposit.

For Assembly elections, while a general category candidate has to pay a deposit of Rs 10,000, nominees from reserved categories have to pay Rs 5,000.