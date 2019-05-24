Amol Kolhe’s star power ends Adhalrao’s 15-year winning streak in Shirur

At the peak of the Lok Sabha campaign, actor and NCP’s Shirur candidate Amol Kolhe, who is playing the lead role in the television serial, Swarajyaarakshak Chhatrapati, had taken a six-day break to return to his shooting schedule. Despite facing allegations about not devoting enough time to his campaign — unlike his rival, Shiv Sena leader and three-term MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, who had been in campaign mode for months — Kolhe emerged victorious with a comfortable margin of over 58,000 votes. Kolhe polled 6,35,830 votes while Adhalrao-Patil managed to get 5,77,347 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhalrao had won by a massive margin of over 3 lakh votes.

Kolhe was with the Sena earlier, before he was drafted into the NCP by none other than party chief Sharad Pawar. During his stint in Sena, Kolhe, who was known for his oratory skills, used to address rallies just before Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray spoke.

When he campaigned, his popularity was evident as people flocked to take selfies and shake hands with him.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Kolhe had said that if he wins, he would quit his acting career and become a full-time politician.

When contacted, Adhalrao said his defeat showed that the development works he had carried out failed to convince the voters. “I did my best for my constituency. During this term, I could implement more developments projects than I did in the past. I think the star power of Kolhe made his victory possible. I accept my defeat gracefully and congratulate the winner,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the Balewadi counting centre, Kolhe said, “This is a victory not just of a person but of a pro-development thought process, dedicated workers and inspiration of senior leaders. This mandate is proof that caste-based campaigns will never succeed. I will dedicate all my time, efforts and resources towards fulfilling the promises made during the campaign.”

When asked about his work in historical TV serials and its impact on voters, Kolhe said, “I will always strive towards making the contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji part of the national narrative. Their visionary work will certainly keep inspiring me…”.

Sena leaders said the caste factor also played a big role in Kolhe’s victory. “He comes from Mali community, which has a good presence in the constituency. The community has three lakh voters…,” said a Sena leader.

(With inputs from Sushant Kulkarni)