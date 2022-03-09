Amloh (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amloh (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Amloh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Randeep Singh. The Amloh seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

amloh Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Randeep Singh INC 0 Graduate 50 Rs 13,74,26,600 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurjinder Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 6,62,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh Bhatti AAP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 31,51,01,155 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 1,37,12,961 ~ 1 Crore+ Gurpreet Singh Bhatti Amampura IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,81,123 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 9,000 ~ 9 Thou+ Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna SAD 0 Graduate 45 Rs 82,57,125 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 29,26,841 ~ 29 Lacs+ Jagmeet Singh Sahota IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 4,55,15,369 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Lakhvir Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 88,14,965 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navab Ali IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Rajinder Singh IND 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 3,85,245 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 44,86,762 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Sanjiv Kumar Pilot Hindustan Shakti Sena 1 10th Pass 44 Rs 3,40,346 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

amloh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Randeep Singh INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 11,84,20,823 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 19,61,138 ~ 19 Lacs+ Baljit Singh IND 0 Others 55 Rs 10,88,837 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdev Singh Khanian IND 0 10th Pass 73 Rs 5,78,00,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 11,08,937 ~ 11 Lacs+ Gurdial Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 15,38,586 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdeep Singh Cheema SAD 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 3,73,87,250 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 22,15,449 ~ 22 Lacs+ Jagmeet Singh Sahota PPOP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 1,75,89,131 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Karamjit Kaur Dharamsot IND 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Singh BSP 0 Illiterate 62 Rs 8,03,31,236 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,49,836 ~ 2 Lacs+ Labh Singh Ahluwalia IND 0 Graduate 57 Rs 92,80,500 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

