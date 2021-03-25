Amit Shah vows to rid Purulia of water woes, promises free rides and education for women and girls

Addressing a rally in Purulia district of West Bengal on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if the BJP comes to power in the state, it will spend Rs 10,000 crores to ensure drinking water supply to every household in the region.

“Here, groundwater is contaminated with chloride. If we come to power, we will spend Rs 10,000 crores to provide safe and pure drinking water to each and every household. If you want to avail the benefits of schemes, vote for the BJP. If you want scams, vote for Didi,” Shah said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was at the receiving end of Shah’s verbal volleys at all his poll stops on Thursday. “You won’t rid yourselves of this malaria till Didi leaves. She brought dengue and malaria to the state. Vote for us and we’ll eradicate all diseases in two years. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for welfare, Didi is working for her nephew. Who do you want?” Shah said, adding that the BJP will form a development board for tribal communities of Jangalmahal, if voted to power.

He also promised transportation for women and education for girls will be made free of cost in a BJP-ruled Bengal. “If we come to power, travel will be made free for all women. From KG to PG, BJP will also provide free education for women. Whether you travel by bus or train, it won’t cost you a penny,” Shah said in a rally in Tamluk, East Midnapore.

Read | Amit Shah assures action against culprits after nuns harassed in UP

Addressing another meeting at Bishnupur in Bankura district, the home minister said crores will be spent to renovate the ramshackle temples in the area. “Bishnupur is a land of temples. It is home to many world-famous temples but nobody took care of them all these years. If you vote us to power, we will spend Rs 100 crores to renovate all temples,” Shah said.

At another rally in Bankura on Thursday evening, the senior BJP leader accused the Trinamool government of not distributing subsidised food grains to the Adivasis and blamed cross-border infiltration for rising unemployment. “Cross-border infiltration is taking away livelihood opportunities and affordable food grains from the Adivasis of Jhargram. Where did Rs 10,000 crores allotted by Modiji as relief for people battered by Bulbul and Amphan go?” Shah said.

With Thursday being the last day for campaigning ahead of the first phase of polling, all contesting parties had scheduled hectic campaign events. Shah addressed as many as five rallies on the day, starting in Purulia and following up in Jhargram, Tamluk, Turki Math Bishnupur and Bishnupur later in the afternoon.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also busy canvassing for BJP candidates in Bengal. At a campaign event, he lashed out at the CM for promoting goons and extortionists. “The Trinamool and Congress have only given us corruption, poverty and anarchy. Mamata Didi didn’t let any industry come up in Bengal and those that were there, shut down. Only businesses run by Trinamool goons prospered,” Adityanath said at a rally in West Midnapore on Thursday.