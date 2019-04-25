Amit Shah: Rahul, Mayawati, Akhilesh mourned along with Pakistan after Balakot airstrike

Continuing his attack on the Opposition over the issue of national security, BJP chief Amit Shah accused Mayawati, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav of mourning with Pakistan on the day Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot.

Addressing a rally at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said while the whole country was celebrating the airstrike, there was mourning in two places — one in Pakistan and other in offices of Rahul, Mayawati and Akhilesh.

“Mujhe maloom nehi padta, aatankwadi Pakistan ke mare, inke chehre ka nor kyo chala gaya? Kyo bhai ke chachere-mamere bhai lagte hai kya aapke? Aapke chehra ka nor chala gaya (I don’t understand why they became so sad when Pakistan’s terrorists were killed),” ANI quoted the BJP chief as saying.

Shah made it clear that BJP cannot play with the security of the country and do ‘ilu-ilu’ with terrorists. “If a bullet is fired from there (Pakistan), a bomb will be sent from here (India)…eent ka jawaab patthar se diya jayega (If someone throws bricks, then will respond by throwing rocks),” Shah said.

The BJP chief, who will make his electoral debut in the Lok Sabha elections this year by contesting from Gandhinagar, alleged that Congress wanted to break the nation with the help of “tukde-tukde gang” while referring to the party’s manifesto promise of scrapping the sedition law.

Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi for staying mum on former chief minister Omar Abdullah’s demand for having a separate prime minister for J&K.

“Today is the 14th day of me asking Rahul on what he has to say regarding it. He is quiet. He is thinking of vote bank. Till there is even one BJP worker in the country, nobody can separate Kashmir from India. Till the time BJP is there, those who shout slogans for diving India will find themselves behind bars,” Shah said.