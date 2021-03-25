Amit Shah targets LDF government over smuggling cases, Sabarimala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted the ruling CPM over the smuggling case, backdoor appointment of party cadres in government service and its stand on the entry of women to Sabarimala.

Addressing NDA meetings in Kanjirappally in Kottayam and Chathannur in Kollam, Shah said, “I call upon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to answer this straight question. Did the prime accused of the gold scam work in your office or not? Did your govt give the accused (Swapna Suresh) a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh? Did this accused woman make foreign trips on state funds? Why did this accused woman come to the CM’s residence frequently? Did this accused woman make foreign trips on state funds and the Principal Secretary’s permission?”

Shah said the Communists are those who destroy the tradition. “What heinous act they had done at Sabarimala?”