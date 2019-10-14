Amit Shah targets Chavan, Pawar over corruption

Targeting the previous Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday asked former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and NCP chief Sharad Pawar where the Rs 70,000 crore that was supposed to be spent on irrigation projects during their tenure disappeared.

Advertising

“Ajit Pawar spent Rs 70,000 crore on irrigation projects during the tenure of the Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra. I want to know from Prithviraj Chavan and Sharad Pawar where this money disappeared…Where did the money disappear? Where did the water go? Not a drop of water has been made available,” he said at a rally in support of BJP candidates Atul Bhosale and Udayanraje Bhosale in Karad.

While Atul is contesting against Chavan from Karad South, Udayanraje is the BJP candidate in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll.

The BJP chief also challenged Pawar to prove a “single corruption charge” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “If I count corruption charges against PMs and CMs from the Congress, it will take me more than a week….”

Advertising

Referring to the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Shah said, “People like Prithviraj Chavan are saying the issue cannot be part of the state election campaign. I want voters to ask Chavan if he is in favour or against the abrogation of Article 370… I want to ask people whether the Kashmir issue should be part of election campaigns or not,” he said.

The BJP president also spoke about the Balakot airstrikes and the surgical strikes. “During the Manmohan Singh regime, terrorists freely went on a rampage, killing our people and soldiers. Now, with the airstrike and surgical strikes, the Modi government has pushed terrorists and Pakistan on the back foot…Humne unko ghar me ghuske maara hai.”

Shah said whether it was the issue of instant triple talaq or NRC, the Modi government has dealt effectively. “Who are these infiltrators? Are they relatives of Congress leaders?…The problem of insurgents will be resolved once and for all,” he said.

Referring to crop damage caused by rain in Satara, Shah said the “government will do whatever is possible for the affected farmers” after the Model Code of Conduct is no longer in effect.