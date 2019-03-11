Toggle Menu
Amit Shah seeks RSS support for Lok Sabha pollshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/amit-shah-seeks-rss-support-for-lok-sabha-polls-5619771/

Amit Shah seeks RSS support for Lok Sabha polls

Amit Shah met functionaries of the RSS and its various offshoots who assembled at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Kedardham, Gwalior, for the three-day meet of Akhil BHaratiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the top decision-making body of the RSS.

amit shah, election commission, EC, lok sabha, lok sabha 2019, lok sabha 2019 date, lok sabha election, lok sabha election commission, general elections 2019, elections 2019, lok sabha election date, lok sabha election 2019 date, ram temple, ram mandir,
National president of BJP Amit Shah. (PTI/File)

Hours before the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president Amit Shah sought support of the RSS in the polls.

Shah met functionaries of the RSS and its various offshoots who assembled at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Kedardham, Gwalior, for the three-day meet of Akhil BHaratiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the top decision-making body of the RSS.

Video: Why First-time Voters Are Important In This Lok Sabha Elections

Asked whether Shah sought the Sangh’s support for the elections, RSS sarkaryavah Bhayyaji Joshi told mediapersons that as leader of a political party, it is Shah’s job to seek support from all. “Hamse bhi maanga hai (he has sought support from us as well),” Joshi said.

Advertising

Another RSS functionary told The Indian Express that Shah, in the meeting, spoke about the organisational expansion of the party across the country in the past one year. Sources said there were no words from his side on the party’s defeat in recent Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tamil Nadu: DMDK joins AIADMK-led alliance, to contest four seats
2 18 bypolls with Lok Sabha election to seal Tamil Nadu govt fate
3 Will join Congress on March 12 in presence of Rahul Gandhi: Hardik Patel