Amit Shah seeks RSS support for Lok Sabha polls

Hours before the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president Amit Shah sought support of the RSS in the polls.

Shah met functionaries of the RSS and its various offshoots who assembled at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Kedardham, Gwalior, for the three-day meet of Akhil BHaratiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the top decision-making body of the RSS.

Asked whether Shah sought the Sangh’s support for the elections, RSS sarkaryavah Bhayyaji Joshi told mediapersons that as leader of a political party, it is Shah’s job to seek support from all. “Hamse bhi maanga hai (he has sought support from us as well),” Joshi said.

Another RSS functionary told The Indian Express that Shah, in the meeting, spoke about the organisational expansion of the party across the country in the past one year. Sources said there were no words from his side on the party’s defeat in recent Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.