Amit Shah: Scared nephew will lose, Didi said no to rally

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly denying permission to hold one of his three rallies in Bengal and said she cannot stop the BJP’s victory march in Bengal by such acts.

Addressing a rally at Canning in South 24 Parganas district, Shah also dared the West Bengal Chief Minister to arrest him for chanting Jai Shri Ram.

The BJP national president reiterated that once they form the new government, they will restore Bengal’s glory.

“We will restore Bengal’s glory. Mamata Banerjee has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into Kangal (poor) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank,” he said.

Lashing out against Shah TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O’ Brien called him “puke-worthy” and a “low-life” who has “insulted” the state.

O’Brien said in a tweet “That puke-worthy Shah had the audacity to use the term Kangal Bangla today at a rally. The people of Bengal will give him and Modi a fitting reply in Phase 7. That #LowLife insults Bengal.”

Criticising the state government for denying him permission to land his chopper at Baruipur in Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said, “Today I was scheduled to hold three rallies. I have come here to attend this rally in Joynagar but the second rally venue falls under the Lok Sabha seat of Mamata Banerjee’s nephew (Abhishek). Mamata Ji is scared that if I go there, her nephew will lose his seat. That’s why she cancelled permission for my rally. I want to tell Mamata Didi that whether you let us hold the rally or not people have made their mind to defeat the TMC in Lok Sabha polls. People have also decided to give us more than 23 seats from Bengal.”

However, Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat and Baruipur, where Shah was scheduled to hold the rally, does not fall under his seat.

Shah’s scheduled rally at Baruipur in Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency was called off on Monday after the state government allegedly denied him permission to land his chopper.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that the district administration denied permission for Shah’s chopper claiming that they were yet to get a clearance from the Public Works Department.

“The District Magistrate is acting as a TMC cadre. They denied permission for Shah’s chopper and later, permission to hold the rally. This is not only undemocratic but also shows the TMC’s authoritarian mindset. We will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission,” Vijayvargiya said.

Sources in the BJP said, the party had planned to go ahead with the Baruipur rally despite the state government’s denial of permission, but the land owner, who had rented out his property for the meeting, withdrew his consent at the last minute.

A senior police officer said “The land owner informed last night (Sunday) that he no longer wishes to rent his property for the rally.” Following the cancellation of the rally, clashes broke out between the BJP and TMC workers at Baruipur after the latter took out a procession. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said his party workers were thrashed by TMC activists.

“TMC activists had been taunting our party workers over the cancellation of the rally. When our workers protested, they were beaten up by the ruling party activists,” he alleged.

The TMC, however, denied the charges and said the BJP cancelled its rally fearing low turnout. “These are baseless allegations. They have cancelled the rally as they were afraid that the rally might turn out to be a flop show,” said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.