Amit Shah says TMC speaking in ‘different voices’ about its leader under CBI, ED scanner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over corruption allegations against one of its youth leaders. Shah claimed that the ruling party was speaking in different voices on the accusations against Vinay Mishra, who is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with illegal cattle smuggling and coal mining.

At a public meeting in Paschim Bardhaman district, Shah reiterated that those stealing funds meant for people would be put behind bars if the BJP came to power in the state.

“The Narendra Modi government is apprehending people who are stealing coal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently said in an interview with a news channel that the TMC has nothing to do with Mr Mishra. However, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee said in another interview that Mishra is being framed. There are two versions on this,” he added.

Vinay Mishra is a general secretary of the Trinamool Youth Congress headed by Abhishek Banerjee. The ED has arrested his brother Vikas in a money laundering case related to its probe into illegal coal mining.

“If those who are involved in these criminal acts think that no harm will come to them, then let me tell you that every one of them will be put behind bars after the formation of the BJP government on May 2,” said Shah.



Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda urged people to vote for the saffron party to end the culture of “tolabaji [extortion], tushtikaran [appeasement], tanashahi [dictatorship]” in Bengal. “Tolabaji, tushtikaran, tanashahi, which are prevailing under the rule of Mamata Banerjee, have to be stopped. Before taking your leave, I would like to request you to vote for the BJP to end this culture,” Nadda said at an event in Uttar Dinajpur district.