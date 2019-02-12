Toggle Menu
Narendra Modi is BJP’s PM face in 2019, who is yours: Amit Shah to ‘Mahagathbandhan’https://indianexpress.com/elections/amit-shah-says-narendra-modi-will-be-pm-face-in-2019-elections-5579627/

Narendra Modi is BJP’s PM face in 2019, who is yours: Amit Shah to ‘Mahagathbandhan’

Amit Shah's announcement comes amid speculation of Union minister Nitin Gadkari being seen as a contender for the Prime Ministerial post in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah says Narendra Modi will be PM face in 2019 elections
BJP president Amit Shah in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Putting to bed speculations, BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday announced that Narendra Modi will be the face of the party in the upcoming General Elections. Claiming that there was “rock-solid” support for the Prime Minister, he added that the party will consolidate its position in West Bengal and Odisha, while in Uttar Pradesh, its number will not go down “by a single seat under any circumstance”.

Shah said the Opposition’s grand alliance, made up of only state-level leaders, will not affect the BJP’s prospects. “BJP workers call me expressing concern over Mahagathbandhan. They ask me ‘kya hoga’. I tell them to remove the fear of the Mahagathbandhan from their hearts,” Shah said while addressing workers in Ahmedabad after launching ‘Mera Parivar, BJP Parivar’ campaign.

“I travel the country… I can see that people are standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi like a rock and one can see the support in their eyes,” Shah added.

His comments come amid talks of Union minister Nitin Gadkari being seen as the contender for Prime Ministerial post in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gadkari had, however, called on BJP leaders to resolve to re-install Modi as Prime Minister, during an event last week.

Amit Shah says Narendra Modi will be PM face in 2019 elections
Amit Shah was addressing workers in Ahmedabad after launching the ‘Mera Parivar, BJP Parivar’ campaign. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

In its ‘Mera parivar, Bhajapa parivar’ campaign, the BJP plans to hoist its flag at five crore homes till March 2. “This BJP flag is a symbol of development, belief and nationalism, and shows how appeasement, casteism and family rule is ending in the Modi era,” Shah said while launching the campaign this morning, reported news agency PTI.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray who talks of old formula and more tickets for Shiv Sena
2 To counter Opposition, BJP plans series of UP events with PM Modi, Amit Shah
3 Punjab: As AAP dwindles, a BSP-backed alliance of rebels takes shape, seeks party’s space