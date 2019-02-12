Narendra Modi is BJP’s PM face in 2019, who is yours: Amit Shah to ‘Mahagathbandhan’

Putting to bed speculations, BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday announced that Narendra Modi will be the face of the party in the upcoming General Elections. Claiming that there was “rock-solid” support for the Prime Minister, he added that the party will consolidate its position in West Bengal and Odisha, while in Uttar Pradesh, its number will not go down “by a single seat under any circumstance”.

Advertising

Shah said the Opposition’s grand alliance, made up of only state-level leaders, will not affect the BJP’s prospects. “BJP workers call me expressing concern over Mahagathbandhan. They ask me ‘kya hoga’. I tell them to remove the fear of the Mahagathbandhan from their hearts,” Shah said while addressing workers in Ahmedabad after launching ‘Mera Parivar, BJP Parivar’ campaign.

Amit Shah says Narendra Modi is BJP’s PM candidate and asks Mahagathbandhan, if who is their leader. @IndianExpress — parimal dabhi (@parimaldabhi) February 12, 2019

“I travel the country… I can see that people are standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi like a rock and one can see the support in their eyes,” Shah added.

His comments come amid talks of Union minister Nitin Gadkari being seen as the contender for Prime Ministerial post in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gadkari had, however, called on BJP leaders to resolve to re-install Modi as Prime Minister, during an event last week.

In its ‘Mera parivar, Bhajapa parivar’ campaign, the BJP plans to hoist its flag at five crore homes till March 2. “This BJP flag is a symbol of development, belief and nationalism, and shows how appeasement, casteism and family rule is ending in the Modi era,” Shah said while launching the campaign this morning, reported news agency PTI.