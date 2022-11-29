Amit Shah says Ahmedabad has clean air, targets AAP for Delhi pollution

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that during winter he wished to be in Ahmedabad which had cleaner air compared to the national capital.

Shah was addressing an election rally in Amraiwadi locality of Ahmedabad.

“Ahmedabad was one of the top five most polluted cities during Congress rule. Narendra Modi brought CNG rickshaws and even provided loans. I live in Delhi. When it is winters, I wish to be in Ahmedabad, as I choke (in Delhi). Under AAP’s rule, the air in Delhi is not breathable and when you come here, you breathe in good air and in a good environment,” said Shah.

“From December, India is going to head G-20. This G-2O will become a bog reason for the progress of India,” Shah added claiming that the country’s image across the globe has improved.

He said state government in Gujarat is already planning to host Olympic Games in 2036.

The BJP has worked a lot in East Ahmedabad and bridged the difference in infrastructure that it had with West Ahmedabad, the Union Minister added. He also asked local residents in Amraiwadi to call 20 people up in their area and ask them to vote for BJP.

Addressing another election rally at Thasra in Kheda district, Shah said that neither Hindus nor Muslims benefit from communal riots

Advertisement

“The Congress has no other work other than making Hindus and Muslims fight. BJP government ended communal riots in the state. Neither Hindu nor Muslims get any benefit from communal riots,” he said.

During the rally, he alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to warn people against taking the Covid-19 vaccine terming it “Modi vaccine”, but later got vaccinated himself secretly.

Shah also reiterated that rioters were taught a lesson in 2002 by the then chief minister Narendra Modi.

-PTI inputs