Bengal campaign: Amit Shah promises 7th pay commission, Mamata vows to fight till her last breath

Monday saw some high-voltage campaigning in West Bengal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah reminding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the pain of the family members of the ‘130 BJP workers who were killed in her state’ and the TMC supremo vowing to “fight divisive forces like the BJP till her heart breath”.

Amit Shah’s day in Bengal did not start on a note that he wanted to as he had to address his Jhargram rally virtually owing to a technical glitch in his helicopter. However, the senior BJP leader was back on the stage in Bankura’s Ranibandh area where he promised to implement the seventh pay commission for state government employees if the BJP is voted to power.

Wishing Mamata a speedy recovery, Shah said, “Didi (Banerjee), when your leg was injured, you felt the pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. You never bothered to think about them but they will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes.”

Accusing the West Bengal government of shielding corruption, Shah added, “TMC takes cut money even for a tribal certificate. We will ensure that the land of the tribals is protected. Our special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area.”

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, who addressed two rallies in Purulia sitting in her wheelchair owing to injuries she had sustained during her visit to Nandigram, said no conspiracy or injury can stop her from taking forward her battle against the saffron camp. “Wait for a few days. My leg will get better. I will then see whether your legs get to move freely on Bengal’s soil,” the chief minister said at Jhalda as uproarious cheer ripped through the crowd. The TMC supremo further claimed that “no other government in the world has done as much work for its people as the TMC government has”.

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre over rise in fuel prices and disinvestment of PSUs, Banerjee said, “Their (BJP’s) Prime Minister cannot run the country. He is totally incompetent.”

Taking potshots at the BJP for nominating sitting MPs from several assembly seats in Bengal, the chief minister, during her second rally in Balarampur, said many of them have done nothing for the welfare of the state, and sought to know if they would be “peddling lies and engineering riots” after the elections.

Raking up the “insider-outsider” debate, Mamata asked the Purulia administration to seal the interstate border, claiming that she has information that some people are planning to enter the state to create a ruckus ahead of the polls.