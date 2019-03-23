Cong has insulted martyrdom of soldiers, put question mark on national security: Amit Shah

A day after Congress politician Sam Pitroda’s statement demanding more ‘facts and proof’ on Balakot airstrike created an uproar, BJP national president Amit Shah, in a press conference in New Delhi Saturday, demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Advertising

The BJP leader said, “At a time when the country is looking at impending Lok Sabha elections and the issue of nation’s security has become an important issue for the electorate of the country such statement from the Congress’ leader in charge of foreign affairs is very unfortunate.”

Shah questioned Congress’ stand on Pulwama attack and asks if the grand old party believes that Pakistan has something to do with these terror incidents that keep happening on Indan soil. “Who is responsible for these attacks?” asked Shah.

He taunted the Congress’ approach to negotiate with the neighbouring country and asked if that is indeed the best way to reply to terror. He said, “Shouldn’t terror attacks be responded with surgical strikes and air strikes, and be dealt with talks, is this Congress’ policy to deal with terrorism.”

Shah added, “On March 7, the Congress president himself said that the questions on air strikes must be answered. Which questions does Rahul Gandhi want answers to? Doubting Indian Air Force is not right for any party’s national president.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Friday cited Pitroda’s comments to launch an all out attack against the Congress on the issues of terrorism and national security.