For the first time, Pakistan feels that terrorism will not work: Amit Shah

A day after Pakistan placed several members of proscribed organisations in “preventive detention”, BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday said that it is for the first time that Islamabad has not taken India’s stand against terrorism for granted. He claimed that all this was possible only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated political will and gave a free hand to security forces to retaliate.

“Today, for the first time Pakistan feels that terrorism will not work…They are now compelled to arrest (terrorists) and curb that (terrorism)…The reason for that is our leader Narendra Modi has demonstrated political will,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BJP chief, who was in Telangana, said Pakistan knows India will respond to their every action. Shah’s comments came a day after Pakistan announced it had taken into “preventive detention” 44 members of banned militant outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s son and brother.

Shah also targeted the previous UPA government’s regime over the beheading of Indian soldiers. He said there was no response to such dastardly acts.

The Modi government replied with surgical strikes following the Uri terror attack, he said, adding that after the Pulwama incident, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

“Our IAF carried out air strikes on three terror camps and destroyed them”, the BJP chief was quoted as saying by PTI.

Shah also lambasted various Opposition leaders for raising questions over Balakot air strikes.

He said that the Congress party and leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should feel ashamed that they were raising “questions on the valour of jawans, asking for proof (of the air strike)”.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, he said instead of standing with the country in this “hour of difficulty”, the Congress president was asking for proof.

-With PTI