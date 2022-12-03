Modi saved generations by bringing water to North Gujarat: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved generations of north Gujarat by getting water and thus, prevented mass migration owing to scarcity of water, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mehsana Friday.

“Our entire Mehsana district was put under a dark zone. One could not make a borewell for drinking water or for agriculture… With the Narmada Yojana and Sujalam Sufalam Yojana, Narendrabhai ended North Gujarat’s water problem forever. Narendrabhai has done the work of saving our generations,” Shah said as he campaigned for BJP’s Bechraji candidate Sukhaji Thakor.

Shah alleged that Congress-led governments at the Centre had significantly delayed completion of Narmada Yojana by creating hurdles as they stood behind the leaders of Narmada Bachao Andolan such as Medha Patkar who took the matter to court. The Union Minister said it was Modi who secured Gujarat’s victory in courts and eventually completed the Narmada project.

On Friday, Shah held three public meetings in Nugar and Vijapur of Mehsana and the Chandkheda area of Gandhinagar South constituency.

Addressing a public gathering in Vijapur, Shah referred to the subject of Narmada water again and said, “Rahul Baba (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) carried out a padyatra. We do not have any problem if he carries out padyatra. But he has carried out padyatra keeping Medha Patkar by his side. With that, Rahul Baba is adding salt to our injury“.

At both his rallies in Nugar and Vijapur, Shah alleged that the Congress had ravaged Gujarat’s peace during its rule and it was the BJP that provided peace and prosperity to the state. He yet again emphasised that the BJP taught a lesson to the 2002 rioters after which the state started witnessing peace without the imposition of any curfew.

In Vijapur, from where the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Raman Patel, Shah said that some works are such that they are done once in a century and indicated that abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir were such issues that were resolved by Modi at a snap of a finger.

Advertisement

The Union Home minister said that owing to Article 370, terrorism flourished in Kashmir and around 40,000 jawans of the Indian armed forces were killed.

Shah credited the BJP for the abrogation of Article 370, the under-construction Ram Mandir and strengthening the places of worship in Gujarat and the rest of the country. The Congress, he alleged, did not do these as it was afraid of losing its vote bank.

In Chandkheda, Shah said the Congress made Gujarat number one in communal riots whereas Modi took it to the first position on various developmental aspects such as investment and foreign direct investment. Shah said that the government is preparing to hold the 2036 Olympics at “the world’s biggest cricket stadium”—Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

Advertisement

Campaigning for Gandhinagar South candidate Alpesh Thakor, Shah said it was his as well as that of the outgoing party MLA Shambhuji Thakor’s responsibility to ensure Alpesh’s victory.

After holding public meetings at Nugar and Vijapur, Shah also held a roadshow in Vadodara city. However, he left the roadshow midway and moved to Gandhinagar to address a public gathering in Chandkheda. As the roadshow was planned in the narrow lanes of the old city of Vadodara and since Shah was running late and had to reach Gandhinagar to address a public meeting there, he moved with the roadshow for around three kilometers and then left, a BJP source said.

(With inputs from ENS, Vadodara)