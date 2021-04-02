Amit Shah: BJP will win 50 of 60 seats, Mamata losing Nandigram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of his party candidates ahead of 3rd phase of state assembly poll, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas district Friday, April 2, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday claimed the BJP “had won” over 50 seats out of the total 60 that went to polls in the first two phases in West Bengal, and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had lost from Nandigram.

Addressing a public meeting at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, Shah said, “It is clear from the first two phases that the BJP will win more than 50 seats out of 60. And Didi is losing the election from Nandigram. Later, Didi’s advisor went to her and asked. ‘Didi! Where would you want to contest from now?’ But Didi replied that she would fight from anywhere but not from north Bengal, as the people here wouldn’t vote for her.”

Shah asked the people of north Bengal not to give a single seat to Trinamool Congress, and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the holistic development of the region. There are 54 Assembly seats in north Bengal.

The Union Home minister also accused Mamata Banerjee of running the TMC government on the ‘3T model’ of ‘Tolabaji’ (extortion), ‘Tanashahi’ (dictatorship) and ‘Tushtikaran’ (appeasement). “But Narendra Modi runs the government on the 3V model, of Vikas (development), Viswas (trust) Vyapar (business),” he said.

He reiterated that once the BJP comes to power in Bengal, it would stop infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh into the state.

Shah also promised that the BJP would spend Rs 2,000 crore annually for the development of north Bengal, and set up an AIIMS in Cooch Behar.

“Mamata didi has done nothing for the development of north Bengal. After coming to power, the BJP will constitute a North Bengal Development Board and spend Rs 2,000 crore annually. We will also establish an AIIMS,” he said.

Later he also addressed another public meeting in Alipurduar district in North Bengal. Constituencies in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10.