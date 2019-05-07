Toggle Menu
Will Lord Ram’s name be taken in Pakistan, if not in India: Amit Shah asks Mamata Banerjeehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/amit-shah-mamata-banerjee-jai-shri-ram-west-bengal-lok-sabha-elections-5715132/

Will Lord Ram’s name be taken in Pakistan, if not in India: Amit Shah asks Mamata Banerjee

The BJP has mounted an intensive campaign in the state with top leaders including PM Modi addressing several rounds of elections rallies. 

amit shah, amit wayanad speech, mcc, model code of conduct, ec clears amit shah, indian express, election news, lok sabha election, lok sabha polls
BJP president Amit Shah is campaigning in West Bengal. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma/File)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister engaged in a verbal war over chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, BJP president Amit Shah asked the TMC chief “if Shri Ram’s name is not taken in India, will it be chanted in Pakistan?”

Addressing a poll rally in Bengal’s Ghatal, Shah said that Mamata is not allowing people to chant the slogan in Bengal. “Lord Ram is a part of the culture of India… Can anybody stop people from taking his name? I want to ask Mamata didi if Shri Ram’s name is not taken in India, will it be chanted in Pakistan?” Shah said.

The tussle between PM and the West Bengal CM came to the fore after a video, that went viral on social media, showed Mamata stopping her car at a place in West Midnapore district and chasing some persons who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as her carcade was passing through. Targetting her over the incident, PM Modi said that in Bengal people are not allowed to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and that saying it in public places is considered as a crime.

Responding to the charges, Mamata said that it was the slogan of the BJP and the party was trying to force everybody to chant it. “Does Ramchandra become BJP’s election agent when the election comes?” Mamata asked.

The TMC had attacked the BJP for making it a poll plank and said that the incident showed the desperation of the saffron party to win in West Bengal. “Desperate BJP in Bengal doing what they do best. Shame on their desperation to put a spin on a video and create falsehood. Bengal has rejected them and they know that. They’ll have no place to hide on May 23,” tweeted TMC.

The BJP has mounted an intensive campaign in the state with top leaders including PM Modi addressing several rounds of elections rallies.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Looks difficult for BJP to reach 280-mark: Sanjay Raut
2 In lynching ground zero, Nuh, women will vote as their husbands say, or will they?
3 Tripura: Congress writes to EC, alleges BJP accessed confidential government documents