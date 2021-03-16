Amit Shah to Mamata: Don’t you feel pain of mothers of slain BJP workers?

Saying that he prays for the quick recovery of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her injuries, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked whether she felt the pain of the families of BJP workers killed in political violence in the state.

Addressing a rally at Ranibandh in Bankura district, Shah said, “…Mamata ji received injuries on her leg. It is yet to be found how she got injured as an investigation is going on. TMC is saying there was a conspiracy. However, the EC has ruled out an attack and said it was an accident. Only God knows what is the truth.”

“But Didi, you felt the pain after injuring your leg… I want to ask, don’t you feel the pain of the mothers of our 130 party workers who were killed in political violence? They will give you a befitting reply in this election through EVMs,” he added.

রানীবাঁধে (পশ্চিমবঙ্গ) একটি জনসভা থেকে সরাসরি বক্তব্য রাখছি। Live from a public rally in Ranibandh (West Bengal). https://t.co/IAzxM2Ww8a — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 15, 2021

“I pray to god that you (Banerjee) get well soon but it would have been better if you also felt the pain of our workers who were killed in the violence,” the Home Minister said.

While Banerjee had alleged that she was attacked in Nandigram as part of a conspiracy, the Election Commission has said it was an accident. The Commission said security was “not properly handled”.

Earlier in the day, Shah was to attend a public meeting in Jhargram but he said he had to cancel it after his helicopter developed a snag. Shah delivered his speech virtually to the workers who had turned up.