BJP will tackle ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad: Amit Shah in Assam

Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said if the BJP comes to power, laws will be implemented in Assam against “love jihad” and “land jihad”, even as he continued his criticism of the Congress-led grand alliance by targeting AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Speaking in Bengali-majority Barak Valley region of the state, Shah assured that “refugees would be granted citizenship, while infiltrators will be thrown out” — a clear assurance on the implementation of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), a legislation that grants Indian citizenship through easier norms to non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring countries.

Shah, who addressed four election rallies in Assam on Friday, said in Barak Valley’s Silchar that if the BJP comes to power in the state, then terrorism and protests will end but both will continue if Congress will rule.

Assam is all set to bless BJP led NDA with an absolute majority. I am grateful to the people of Silchar for such massive support in today’s rally. pic.twitter.com/9qmvrl2b8p — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 26, 2021

He attacked Ajmal, whose party, the AIUDF, enjoys a large support base amongst the state’s Bengali-origin migrant community, and says if the Congress-AIUDF alliance comes to power then infiltration will be encouraged.

Asked Shah, “Congress leaders are coming as tourists now to Assam. Rahul baba had come …He gave a statement that Badruddin Ajmal is Assam’s identity. Tell me — can Badruddin Ajmal ever be the identity of Assam?”

“Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s alliance means that if they come to power again, then they will fill Assam with infiltrators. Do you want a flood of infiltrators to come to Assam?”

He said the Congress was doing “ilu-ilu” with Ajmal. “Rahul Gandhi has come sitting on Ajmal’s shoulders, no need to hide that,” Shah said.

Shah spoke about alleged land encroachment in Assam and said that infiltrators had encroached upon land in Kaziranga National Park, famous home of one-horned rhinos. “Those who encroach upon land, those who did land jihad …I assure you that the BJP government will make those who do land jihad count stars in the sky in the day.”

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to tackle the ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’. It also mentions that a ‘deradicalisation policy’ to stop groups from “fanning the flames of communal exclusion and separatism”.’

Referring to the promises made in the manifesto, Shah said in Kamalpur: “The BJP’s manifesto has several items. But the most important amongst them is that the BJP government will work towards bringing laws against love jihad and land jihad.”

He added that Ajmal could never protect the identity of Assam. “No matter how the Congress party tries, I assure you we will not allow Badruddin Ajmal to become the identity of Assam,” said Shah, reiterating his promise to make Assam free of the menace of floods.

The first phase of Assam polls, in 47 out of the 126 constituencies, is on Saturday.