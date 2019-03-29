Amit Shah launches BJP campaign in West Bengal, promises NRC to kick out ‘infiltrators’

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday kicked-off the Lok Sabha polls campaign in West Bengal and said that the party will win 23 seats in the state. Addressing a rally in Alipurduar district which will go to polls on April 11, Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for destroying democracy in the state and creating a reign of terror.

Advertising

Shah lashed out at TMC for allowing “infiltrators” to stay in West Bengal and asserted that the BJP will bring NRC in the state to drive them out. “Mamata didi thinks infiltrators will help her win the election this time. But we will bring NRC in West Bengal and will drive out infiltrators. They are misleading the people about refugees. But I want to assure them that we will allow refugees to live here with dignity,” he said. Follow Election 2019 LIVE UPDATES

“From today our election campaign starts in West Bengal. This election will decide whether democracy will remain here or not because the TMC government has destroyed the culture and heritage of the state. On one hand, there is PM Modi and on the other, there is Rahul baba and Mamata didi’s thugbandhan (an alliance of thugs). We have to uproot TMC from here. We have full faith in the people of Bengal that they will take a big decision this time. This time BJP will win 23 seats in West Bengal,” Shah said. Read in Bengali

Read | Congress, AIUDF want to fill Assam with infiltrators, says Amit Shah

Shah reiterated that people in West Bengal have to take permission to hold Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja. “Now, no one will stop the people from holding Durga puja once BJP forms a government here,” he said.

“We respect all religion. But Mamata didi provides Imam bhata. We have no problem with that. But why Pujaris will not get the same benefit? In Islampur, there was a protest after Mamata didi government had put an Urdu teacher in a school where there is no one to learn Urdu. Our two workers were killed there as they wanted to learn Bengali. I want to ask Mamata didi why are you doing this? Only one person can save the people from Mamata didi and that person is Narendra Modi,” Shah added.

The BJP leader added Mamata Banerjee government has no budget for higher education but has a “budget for Madrasah education.”

Shah also ridiculed Banerjee for asking for details of the Balakot air strike by the Indian Air Force and said that she is saying all these to protect her minority vote bank. “Now Mamata didi gets very angry with us. People tell me that she is angry because Narendra Modi government did an air strike in Pakistan. Shouldn’t the people responsible for the Pulwama attack be taught a lesson? Our government will not spare the terrorists. For her the vote bank of infiltrators is more important than the destruction of terrorists,” he added.