Amit Shah, JP Nadda’s poll pitch: Charcha over chai, bonfire

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday held meetings with Delhi leaders, during which it was decided that the party will hold more than 5,000 public meetings — from small ones of 50 people to larger ones with 500 people — ahead of the polls.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, who was at the meeting, said the party will hold not just ‘chai pe charcha’ but also ‘alao (bonfire) pe charcha’ in the coming days, and that several union ministers will take part in these public meetings, padyatras and door-to-door campaigns. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was also at the meeting.

Party leaders have been told to convey to people the work done by the Centre on developing Delhi’s infrastructure and regularising unauthorised colonies, said Goel.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said: “We will ask five questions during these programmes, like why Delhi government has deprived people of the benefits of PMAY and Ayushman Bharat.”

