Amit Shah: Infiltration behind lack of jobs, subsidised grains for tribals

Shah said the BJP could eradicate mosquito-borne diseases within two years of its government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday blamed cross-border infiltration for lack of jobs and subsidies for the tribal community in Jhargram, a former hotbed of Maoists.

“Cross-border infiltration takes away employment opportunities and affordable foodgrains from the adivasis of Jhargram. Where did the Rs 10,000 crore relief for Amphan and Bulbul sent by PM Modi go?” he asked at a rally in Jhargram. The senior BJP leader said if the BJP formed the next government, a tribal welfare board in Jangalmahal would be set up.

On the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly polls, Shah addressed four other rallies in Purulia, Tamluk, Turki Math Bishnupur and Bishnupur.

In Bankura district’s Bishnupur, Shah promised to spend Rs 100 crore to renovate temples there. “Bishnupur is the land of temples. There are many world-famous temples on this land, but no one took care of them. If voted to power, the BJP government will spend Rs 100 crore to renovate all these temples,” he said.

In Purulia, he vowed to provide safe drinking water at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore to all houses in the district. “Here, the water is chloride contaminated. If we come to power, Rs 10,000 will be spent to supply pure drinking water to each house. If you want schemes, vote for BJP. If you want scams, vote for Didi,” said Shah.

