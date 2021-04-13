Amit Shah in Kalimpong: NRC won’t affect Gorkhas, TMC is lying

Shah promised to set up an SIT to probe all political killings in the Darjeeling Hills if the BJP came to power in the state.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) would have no impact on Gorkhas.

Addressing party workers after a roadshow in Kalimpong in north Bengal, Shah said Gorkhas would not be harmed as long as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government was at the Centre.

“NRC has not yet been implemented [in Assam]. Whenever it is done, not a single Gorkha will be asked to leave. The TMC is lying about the possible fallout of NRC on Gorkhas. This is being done to create fear among them,” said Shah.

He promised to set up an SIT to probe all political killings in the Darjeeling Hills if the BJP came to power in the state.

“Gorkhas suffered a lot under both the CPM and the TMC. In the 1980s, CPM killed over 1,200 Gorkhas who did not get justice. Again in 2017, the TMC killed so many Gorkhas… We will constitute a SIT to investigate all political killings and give justice to our Gorkha brothers and sisters. We will send those responsible for the wrongdoings behind bars.”