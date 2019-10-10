Amit Shah in Haryana rally: ‘Before 2024, will throw out all illegal migrants, chun chun ke’

Underscoring that the BJP is committed to implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise across the country, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday that before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the BJP will identify each and every illegal migrant and throw them out.

Addressing a rally in Kaithal district of Haryana, where polls are due on October 21, Shah said: “To scrap Article 370, Narendra Modi has courage. To abolish triple talaaq, Narendra Modi has the courage. And I want to tell you, ke fir se hum 2024 mein aap ke saamne vote maangne aayenge, usse pehle desh se ek ek ghuspaithiye ko chun chun ke nikaalne ka kaam yeh BJP ki sarkaar karegi (In 2024, we will come to you for votes again. But before that the BJP government will identify each and every illegal migrant and throw them out).”

“For 70 years, illegal migrants have infiltrated this country and weaken our security. BJP ki sarkaar ka, Modi ji ka sankalp hai ke ghuspaithiyon ko NRC bana kar hum desh ke bahar nikalenge (The BJP and Modi ji vow that through the NRC all illegal migrants will be thrown out of the country)”.

Targeting the Congress, Shah told the crowd to ask the Congress why they opposed the law against instant triple talaq or scrapping Article 370 and 35A or against illegal migrants. His remarks come after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said last month that the NRC will be implemented across Haryana.

Shah, who kicked off the BJP’s poll campaign, held three rallies in Kaithal, Loharu and Meham, and attacked Congress for objecting to the decisions taken by the BJP government “in the nation’s interest”. He also lashed out at Gandhi, Hooda and Chautala families, accusing them of working with vested interests for the “welfare of their respective families” rather than the nation.

He also took a dig at Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in Kaithal, saying that “whenever we do something, Surjewala ji gets an upset stomach”. Surjewala is seeking re-election from Kaithal.

Equating the Hooda and Chautala families with “termites for democracy”, Shah praised Khattar and said that during Manohar Lal’s tenure in Haryana, government recruitment and transfers of employees were done with utmost transparency, “unlike the previous Chief Ministers who are in jail for corruption in government jobs”, referring to Om Prakash Chautala’s conviction in the JBT teachers recruitment case.

At each rally, he asked the people of Haryana to vote for Modi, saying that “it was the first election after scrapping Article 370 and you all have a chance to thank your Prime Minister for taking this decision”.