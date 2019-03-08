Amit Shah: ‘Like phoenix, BJP will rise from ashes of poll defeats’

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday said the party was akin to the phoenix that would rise from the ashes of the election defeats in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to booth workers in Raipur, Shah said the BJP will win all 11 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

He alleged that there seemed to be “some relationship” between the Congress and Maoists. “Some things cannot be a coincidence. When Naxalism spread in West Bengal, there was a Congress government. When it grew in Andhra Pradesh, there was a Congress government. When it came around to Chhattisgarh, a Congress government… There must be some relationship? Look at the end of Naxalism. It was finished in West Bengal when the Congress government left. In Andhra it finished when the Congress government left. And it ended in Chhattisgarh when the Raman Singh government was in power… When the issue of urban Naxalism came, with who the wires were connected I don’t want to take names…”

He reiterated the BJP stance that it was firm on the building of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and removal of all “ghuspeth” (infiltration) from the country.

Shah said the most important thing the Modi government had done was to secure the country’s boundaries. “For 10 years they had a government. The Sonia-Manmohan government. They would enter from Pakistan, cut off the heads of our jawans… There was nobody to give them an answer… What a solid country can be, the BJP government has shown. Before the surgical strikes and airstrikes, there were only two countries that were counted among those that took revenge for their forces. Modi has added the third name of India.”

In Sagar, Shah said, “We have given a decisive and sensitive Prime Minister, who has enhanced the country’s prestige at a global level. I am confident we will return to power. The entire world will accept us as a superpower between 2019 and 2024.”

Criticising the Kamal Nath government’s farm loan waiver, the BJP chief said farmers were being taken for a ride because primary agriculture cooperative societies were being told to bear 50 per cent cost of the waiver. “The money with PACS belongs to farmers… The reserve fund is meant for exigencies like drought,” he said. “It’s not a government that will wipe farmers’ tears… it has become one that indulges itself along with middlemen,’’ Shah said. “The BJP will rise like a phoenix in MP. The BJP has not lost because it got more votes…’’ he said.