Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengal, says BJP will win over 200 seats in state

Holding a roadshow in West Midnapore’s Kharagpur to hold a roadshow in support of actor Hiran Chatterjee who is BJP’s candidate from Kharagpur Sadar constituency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the saffron party will win over 200 seats in West Bengal and form government in the state.

Shah, who is on a two-day trip to Bengal, also wished Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a speedy recovery.

“I have come here to assure you that we will build a Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal). We have full confidence that we will win over 200 seats here. The people of West Bengal want a change. Please vote for our candidate Hiran Chatterjee,” Shah said in his brief four-minute speech after the roadshow.

The roadshow, which started from local BJP office ‘Premhari Bhavan’, concluded at Malancha petrol pump in Kharagpur town.

Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Before coming to Bengal, Amit Shah attended two election rallies in Assam on Sunday. Speaking at Upper Assam constituencies of Nazira and Margherita, claimed that Congress, despite “ruling the state for 15 years and having a prime minister who was a representative of the state”, did nothing to solve the issue of illegal immigration.

बंगाल की जनता ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस की तोलाबाजी, कट-मनी, घुसपैठ व हिंसा की राजनीति को सिरे से नकार दिया है और भाजपा को लाने का मन बना लिया है। आज खड़गपुर की सडकों पर उमड़ा यह भारी जनसैलाब इसकी पुष्टि करता है। pic.twitter.com/UDUiFRaE20 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 14, 2021

“The Congress can go to any length to win an election. It has aligned with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF in Assam, the Muslim League in Kerala and the Indian Secular Front in Bengal. Assam cannot be safe in the hands of Ajmal,” Shah said in Assam.

He added, “People can decide for themselves who is more concerned about their welfare —— Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal.”

(With inputs from PTI)