BJP will form govt in Gujarat again with huge majority, Amit Shah reiterates

The BJP will form the government again in Gujarat with a huge majority breaking all the previous records in this Assembly election, reiterated Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Shah was accompanying BJP candidate Kanubhai Patel as he filed his nomination papers for Sanand seat in Ahmedabad.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sped up many development works. The law and order situation in Gujarat has been strengthened. The economy of Gujarat has been boosted. Within Gujarat, significant progress has been made in the field of education, industry, health, women’s welfare.

Bhupendra bhai has taken forward the development model of Narendrabhai that includes development of every class including,” Shah was quoted as saying in a statement issued by party’s media cell.

Sanand Assembly constituency comes under Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from where Shah has been elected as an MP.

After filing his nomination papers, Kanubhai Patel, the sitting MLA, too expressed confidence that he will win the Sanand seat with more votes than last time.

Assembly elections on the Sanand seat have been held twice so far, in which Congress and BJP have won once each.

This seat was merged into Sarkhej Assembly seat but after delimitation in 2012, Sanand seat came into existence again. In 2012 Assembly elections, Congress candidate Karamsi Patel marked his victory while in 2017, Kanubhai Patel, Karamshi Patel’s son, contested on a BJP ticket and won.