Amit Shah: ‘Do you want Assam to be atmanirbhar or Maulana-nirbhar?’

Continuing his attacks on Congress’s alliance with Badruddin Ajmal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday asked the people of Assam to choose between an ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) Assam’ or ‘Maulana-nirbhar’ (dependent on Ajmal) Assam.

“BJP wants to create an ‘atmanirbhar’ Assam — one where youths do not have to go to other parts of the country seeking jobs,” he said, addressing a rally in Assam’s Dispur. “But Rahul baba wants to make a ‘Maulana-nirbhar’ Assam. Now which one will you choose?” he asked.

Campaigning for the third and final phase of elections — slated for April 6 — Shah addressed two other rallies — Hajo in Kamrup district and Bijni in Chirang district — apart from Dispur.

Shah said that BJP was working towards making Guwahati the “start-up capital of South East Asia” as well as a sports hub by 2038.

“We have all this and more in our manifesto,” said Shah, “But what does the Congress manifesto have? To carry Badruddin Ajmal on their shoulders and open the border and increase infiltration.”

“The BJP has promised to make Assam infiltration-free — Assam’s culture, language, music, literature cannot be protected if there is infiltration,” he said, “But can a government with Ajmal prevent infiltration?”

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi was also campaigning in the state on the same day, although at different venues. Shah mocked Rahul, saying he was on a “tourism tour”.

At Hajo, Shah further criticised the Congress by saying that it was in its culture to create divisions among people — whether Assamese and Bengalis, hills and plains, Hindus and Muslims. “On the other hand, PM Modi believes in ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’,” Shah said, “Our schemes reach people irrespective of community or religion.”

At Bijni in Chirang district, which comes under Bodoland Territorial Region, Shah said all clauses of the Bodo Accord would be fulfilled by 2022.

He said that Ajmal claims to have the ‘taala aur chabhi’ (lock and key) to the next government. “But he does not realise that the taala aur chabhi is with the janta (public) of Assam,” he said.