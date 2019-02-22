DMK-Cong equal to corruption, BJP and NDA stand for development: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah addressing a BJP rally at Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, Friday. (Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

BJP chief Amit Shah Friday said DMK and Congress are equal to corruption while BJP and NDA are equal to governance. Speaking at a rally in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, Shah said: “DMK and Congress party which indulged in Rs 12 lakh crore scam can never work for the development of Tamil Nadu.”

He pointed out that in the 13th Finance Commission, UPA gave only Rs 94,540 to Tamil Nadu whereas the NDA government has given around Rs 5.42 lakh for the development of Tamil Nadu. “This is 500 per cent more than the amount given by the UPA government,” he added. He assured that the BJP and PM Modi want to work for the development of every area of Tamil Nadu.

The BJP national president stated the party will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with AIADMK on 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and win more than 35 of them.

Shah also reiterated PM Modi’s pledge to avenge the dastardly attack in Pulwama killing 40 CRPF jawans. Stating that the NDA government has a “zero tolerance towards terrorism,” he said, “Two bravehearts of Tamil Nadu laid down their lives protecting the country in Jammu and Kashmir. I bow to the bravery of the security personnel martyred in Jammu & Kashmir. PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government will avenge the killing of our soldiers.” he said.

This was Shah’s first address to BJP workers after his party sealed a poll deal with the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday. the day after, Congress and DMK too announced a grand alliance. DMK chief M K Stalin announced that the Congress will contest nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry as part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Earlier in the day, Shah attended a review meeting with delegates from 18 Parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu in Madurai.