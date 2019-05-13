Amit Shah denied permission to hold rally in Jadavpur, BJP says ‘Mamata’s dictatorship’ in full play

After West Bengal government denied permission to BJP president Amit Shah’s rally in Jadavpur on Monday, the party lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging the chief minister has replaced democracy with her “dictatorship”.

Advertising

Shah was scheduled to hold a rally in Jadhavpur Monday but the state administration denied permission last night and also withdrew its nod to the landing of Shah’s chopper in the constituency. However, his other two rallies at Canning and Rajarhat today will be held as scheduled.

“Since Mamata Banerjee Govt did not give permission for the 2nd rally which was to be held in Jadavpur, Kolkata, Shri @AmitShah is compelled to hold only 2 rallies. People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to this anarchy of Mamata Didi on 23rd May. #DeshModiKeSaath,” read a tweet from the party’s official Twitter handle.

BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of the development, alleging that the state government wants to reduce the poll panel to a mute spectator.

Advertising

“This is murder of democracy. The EC should take cognizance of the matter. If important leaders are not allowed to hold rallies then what is the meaning of elections,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by new agency PTI.

Criticising the Trinamool chief and the state chief minister, he asserted that the denial of permission reflected her frustration over the growing support for the BJP, claiming that people who had elected her earlier are determined to defeat her.

Earlier this morning, BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests and also move the EC. “It is unfortunate that the EC has become a mute spectator to all this and also use of violence by the TMC in the state,” he said.

He alleged the ruling party in Bengal was using undemocratic means to target the BJP. Nine seats will go to polls in the last phase of the general election.