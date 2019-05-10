Amit Shah could be next home minister if Modi returns to power, think before you vote: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday urged voters to think before casting their votes “as BJP chief Amit Shah would be the home minister if the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected”.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, “If Narendra Modi comes to power, then Amit Shah will be the home minister. What would happen to a country whose home minister will be Amit Shah? Think about this and then vote.”

देशवासियों, वोट देते वक़्त सोचना। अगर मोदी जी दोबारा आ गए तो अमित शाह गृह मंत्री होंगे। जिस देश का गृह मंत्री अमित शाह हो, उस देश का क्या होगा, ये सोच के वोट डालना। https://t.co/ws2ZCA7hjv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2019

Interestingly, this is not the first time Kejriwal spoke about the possibility of Shah becoming the home minister. Addressing AAP workers at Margao town in South Goa in April, Kejriwal had then said, “A dangerous game is going on. You have to keep it in mind when you go to vote. Everyone says if Narendra Modi becomes prime minister, then Amit Shah will be next home minister of India.”

Kejriwal has launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, calling him “farzi rashtravaadi (fake nationalist). “A few days ago, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a statement saying he wants Modi to continue as India’s Prime Minister. Imran Khan is seeking votes for him. There has never been an example of a Pakistani prime minister batting for our PM in the last 70 years,” the AAP national convenor had told a gathering in Haryana.

Reacting to PM Modi’s criticism of the AAP government’s performance, Kejriwal on Thursday said his party has addressed issues related to education, health, electricity and water.

In a three-cornered contest for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, AAP, BJP and Congress are locked in a fierce battle. In the last General Elections, BJP had won in all the seven constituencies. Delhi will vote on May 12.