Amit Shah’s statement on NRC intended to shake country’s foundations: Mehbooba Mufti

A day after Amit Shah’s remarks over the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) stirred a controversy, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti Friday censured the BJP president and said, “such statements are intended to shake country’s foundations.”

“Jammu and Kashmir had decided to join India keeping in mind its secular culture. I think Amit Shah should apologise to people of this country because the foundation of this country has been laid on secularism. It is not only for Hindu, Sikh or Muslim, the country is for everyone,” Mufti was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Such statements are intended to shake the country’s foundations. They are an attack on the secular culture of this country,” the PDP chief said. “Language being used by Amit Shah and his men for votes in this election is not right. India is a secular country.”

The BJP president, while addressing a rally as part of his Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal on Thursday, had said the saffron party would ensure the implementation of NRC across the entire country if voted back to power. He termed illegal migrants from Bangladesh as “termites’ and promised to throw them out of West Bengal after the BJP comes to power again for a second consecutive term.

“We will ensure implementation of NRC in the entire country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs,” he said.

In an earlier instance at a rally in West Bengal’s Malda in January, the BJP president had made a similar remark and accused the ruling TMC of “misleading” people on the NRC, and said Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh refugees in the state “need not be afraid” because the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been brought to grant them citizenship.