Maharashtra polls: BJP working to protect rights of backward classes, says Amit Shah

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi-led government was working to safeguard the rights of the deprived and backward classes by granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes. He also lauded the Modi government for “integrating” Jammu and Kashmir with India by abrogating Article 370, and urged party workers to take the Centre’s decision to the people through door-to-door campaigns.

Advertising

“In Maharashtra, the (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis government constituted a separate Other Backward Classes (OBCs) cell to expedite the welfare schemes for the oppressed and tribal communities. At the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ensured constitutional status to the OBC commission,” Shah said.

Shah was addressing a public rally in Beed district’s Sawaragaon village — the birth place of Sant Bhagwan Baba, who is revered by the Vanjari community which dominates at least 17 neighbouring Assembly constituencies.

“The previous governments in last 70 years could do nothing for the OBCs. It is Modi who formed the OBC commission to address their issues through the constitutional framework. Today, the Modi government is working for deprived and backward classes in the country,” Shah said in a veiled attack on the Congress.

Advertising

Referring to the abrogation of provisions under Article 370, he said, “The Modi-led government, which came to power with a thumping majority, revoked Article 370 in just three months of winning the elections (held earlier this year). Now, people should ask the Opposition why they were unable to revoke Article 370.”

While stressing that he was in Swaragaon to pay tribute to Sant Bhagwan Baba, Shah focussed on emotive political issues to consolidate public support for Pankaja Munde, a state minister and the party’s candidate from Parli Assembly constituency in Beed district, ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections.

Pankaja is pitted against her cousin Dhananjay Munde, NCP’s opposition leader in the state legislative council. The power tussle between the estranged cousins has its roots in the 2009 election when senior BJP leader and former Union minister Gopinath Munde fielded his daughter Pankaja, instead of Dhananjay, from the Parli seat. A miffed Dhananjay had later joined the NCP.

BJP poll managers said Bhagwan Baba is highly revered by the Vanjari community. “By addressing a rally at Sawargaon, the BJP is likely to earn the goodwill of the entire community, which can impact the 17 Vanjari-dominated neighbouring Assembly seats across Beed, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Washim, Yavatmal and Satara districts.”— With PTI inputs