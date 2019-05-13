Amit Shah ‘puke worthy’: TMC hits out at BJP chief for ‘Kangal Bengal’ comment

Toggle Menu
Derek also said Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a befitting reply from the people of the state.

Amritsar: BJP President Amit Shah waves at supporters during an election rally for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI5_12_2019_000298A)

Lashing out at Amit Shah for his “Kangal Bangla” (pauper Bengal) remark, Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O’ Brien Monday termed the BJP president as “puke-worthy” and a “low-life” who “insulted” the state. Derek also said Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a befitting reply from the people of the state.

Addressing a poll rally at Canning, Shah said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into “Kangal (pauper) Bangla”. “She (Mamata) is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank. But her vote bank won’t be able to save her from imminent defeat,” he said.

Retorting sharply to the comment, O’Brien said in a tweet “That puke-worthy Shah had the audacity to use the term ????? ????? Kangal Bangla today at a rally. The people of Bengal will give him and Modi a fitting reply in Phase 7. That #LowLife insults Bengal.”

“Puke-worthy Shah is ignoramus about Bengal. Knows nothing about the State. Doesnt even care enough to find out where Rabindranath Thakur was born. And yet comes to beg for votes,” Brien said.

Earlier in the day, Shah had dared CM Banerjee to arrest him for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and said that the TMC supremo can stop him from attending rallies in Bengal but not BJP’s victory march in the state. He was criticising the TMC government for denying him permission to land his chopper and hold a public meeting at Baruipur under Jadavpur constituency.

“We will restore the glory of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into Kangal (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank. But her vote bank won’t be able to save her from imminent defeat,” he had asserted.

In the seventh and last phase of election on May 19, polling will be held in nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, including two in the city and two in its suburbs.

