Will scrap Article 370 if BJP voted back to power: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah, who was in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday to address election rallies in Chamba, Sirmaur and Bilaspur, said that that if voted back to power, the BJP would scrap Article 370, which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in Chamba, which falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha seat, Shah said, “(Congress president) Rahul baba’s (Gandhi’s) friend (former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister) Omar Abdullah ji has said that Kashmir should have a different prime minister… Can there be two prime ministers in one country? These people want to separate Kashmir from the rest of the country.”

Gandhi has been silent on Abdullah’s pitch for a different prime minister for Kashmir because he fears that his views might upset the Congress vote bank, Shah claimed, adding that even if the BJP did not return to power this time, the BJP leaders would ensure that Kashmir remains a part of the country.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate from Kangra, Kishan Kapoor, Shah said, “I have come here to tell you that if you make Kishan Kapoor an MP and make (Narendra) Modi ji the prime minister, we will endure that Article 370 is scrapped from Kashmir.”

Shah said that while the BJP says that it will scrap Article 370 if voted to power, “the Congress, on the other hand, says (in its election manifesto) that it will scrap the sedition law”.

The Congress manifesto states that the party would “omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (that defines the offence of ‘sedition’) that has been misused”.

Recalling the incident at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, where, in 2016, students’ leaders including Kanhaiya Kumar, who now is the CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, were jailed “under the sedition law” over the allegations of raising anti-national slogans, Shah said, “Anyone who speaks of dividing the country, should that person not be put behind bars? That is why there is the sedition law.”

Shah warned that under Modi rule, anyone talking of dividing the country will be put behind bars.

The Congress manifesto also states that the party would “amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in order to strike a balance between the powers of security forces and the human rights of citizens and to remove immunity for enforced disappearance, sexual violence and torture”. Speaking on this, Shah asked the crowd, “Should AFSPA, which is for the protection of the armed forces personnel, be removed?”

Attacking the Congress over its overseas chief Sam Pitroda’s recent “hua toh hua” remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Shah said, “He (Pitroda) was asked about Sikhs being killed (in 1984), and he said ‘hua toh hua (It happened, so what?)’. We ask them (Congress) about the 26/11 Mumbai attacks where 300 people were killed and they say ‘hua toh hua, bhool jao (forget it)’. We tell them that bomb blasts happened in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi under your (Congress) rule where many people were killed, but they say ‘hua toh hua, bhool jao’. We tell them that Kashmiri pandits and Sikh brothers were ousted from Kashmir under your rule, but they say ‘bhool jao, hua toh hua’…”.

In Chamba, and in the rallies in Sirmaur which falls under the Shimla (SC) seat, and in Bilapsur, which falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, the recent Balakot air strikes and the issue of national security were reiterated by Shah, who was in Sirmaur to garner support for the BJP candidate in Shimla (SC) seat Suresh Kashyap, and in Bilaspur to garner support for the BJP candidate in Hamirpur Anurag Thakur.