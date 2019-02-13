Amit Shah asks Opposition: Narendra Modi our leader, who is yours

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Opposition parties who will lead their alliance. Addressing party workers after launching the Mera Parivar BJP Parivar public outreach campaign in Ahmedabad, Shah said, “Remove the fear of Gathbandhan from your hearts. Many workers meet me, ask me, call me, express concern what will happen. Friends, nothing is going to happen.”

“There is no leader, no policy, no principle. Who will lead the country? I want to ask all the leaders of Gathbandhan, 125 crore people of the country want to know who is your leader,” Shah said. “The NDA and the BJP are clear. The world’s most popular leader Narendra Modi is leading us and he will be the Prime Minister.”

As part of the ‘Mera Parivar, BJP Parivar’ campaign, the BJP is planning to have the party flag at 5 crore residences in the country within a month. Shah also inspired the workers to get themselves clicked on mobile phones and post the same on the social media with a hashtag #MeraParivarBJPParivar.

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, he said, “The way our workers are being killed in Bengal, the way rallies are not being allowed to be held, the way helicopters are not being allowed to land, I want to tell Mamataji from this stage that BJP will not be suppressed by such tactics and will only blossom. I have full faith in the BJP workers and the people of Bengal, change is certain this time.”

Shah also addressed partymen in Godhra, where 59 karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set ablaze on February 7, 2002.

The BJP chief said his party’s stand on the Ram temple issue remains the same and that a “magnificent” Ram Mandir will be built at the same spot “at the earliest”.

Shah also alleged that the Congress was protesting the National Register for Citizens and “empathising with infiltrators” who were behind “bomb blasts” and who “took away” jobs of local residents.