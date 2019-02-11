Amit Chavda interview: ‘There has to be some proposal from Hardik or his supporters… so far there is none’

What are the major challenges for the Congress in Gujarat?

It is because of our strong organisation that our workers have been persistently fighting the BJP despite being out of power for more than 22 years. But I feel we do not have dedicated people at the booth-level who can bring voters to the booth. We lost around 25 seats (in the 2017 Assembly elections) by a margin of 2,000-3,000 votes. If we could get 10 more votes polled (at each booth), we would not have lost those seats and formed the government. So, we are planning to have two persons (Jan Mitra) — one man and one woman — for each of the 50,000 booths in Gujarat.

The other challenge is women’s participation. Many of our followers are not from urban localities and have their dogmas. When we decided to appoint a man and a woman for each booth, some people said we would not be successful, that we won’t get enough women to participate. But I insisted that women should come out at least at the booth level, if not at the taluka level. Today, out of the 50,000 booths, we have identified women for 40,000. Unless we win the booth, we cannot achieve results.

Will Priyanka Gandhi’s entry have an effect on women’s participation in the Congress?

A lot of impact… not only women, even youth participation will increase. With the combination of Rahulji and Priyankaji, youth, women, educated people and the middle class that wants to see a new leadership will be attracted to the Congress.

Will Priyanka campaign in Gujarat?

The party will decide. But, we surely wish that she comes here.

Two party MLAs — Asha Patel from Unjha and Kuvarji Bavaliya from Jasdan — have quit and there are talks of several others being unhappy.

In Congress, there is strong internal democracy. Everyone has the freedom to speak their mind. There can be some discontent. But, I believe that those who quit as MLAs have individual interests. Ashaben sat with us the previous evening and resigned the next morning. It has been a strategy of the BJP in Gujarat that whenever they see their party getting weak, they try to break the Congress. All sorts of pressures are being employed, like money, threat etc. Sometimes, some join them, but many MLAs and workers of Congress continue to fight (the BJP).

What steps are you taking to prevent MLAs from quitting the party?

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani and I sat with all the MLAs, heard them out and tried to resolve their issues. But, as I said, when a person’s individual interest comes in, we cannot stop him/her. As a long-term measure, we have formed district coordination committees in all 33 districts.

There are reports of differences between you and Dhanani.

These are stories planted in the media by the BJP. Two persons can have different methods of functioning. Yes, on some work-related issues, it is possible that our thoughts may have differed. But when we come on a (party) forum and discuss, a common agenda emerges and we work according to it.

Will Congress have an alliance with NCP and Bharatiya Tribal Party in Gujarat?

Any decision on alliance will be taken at the level of the high command.

The Hardik Patel camp has announced that he may contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amreli and that the Congress has made him an offer.

It is not in my knowledge if he has discussed anything with the party leadership here or in Delhi. There has to be some proposal from Hardik or from his supporters and so far, there is no such proposal.