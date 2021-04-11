Bengal Elections: Amid violence, 76% turnout in 4th phase

Voters outside Sadar Government High School, Coochbehar during the fourth phase of Assembly Election on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Fourty-four Assembly seats in West Bengal recorded a 76.16 per cent voter turnout in the fourth phase of voting till 5pm on Saturday, a day marked by the death of five persons in two separate incidents in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

Cooch Behar recorded 79.93 per cent votes, followed by Hooghly’s 76.02 per cent, South 24 Parganas’s 75.49 per cent, Howrah’s 75.03 per cent and Alipurduar’s 73.65 percent.

“Apart from the two incidents in one district, the poll was conducted peacefully,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab.

Talking about the two incidents, Aftab said, “Under the Mathabhanga PS, there was some commotion between two groups. A QRT (quick response team) rushed to the place. More villagers gathered and a firing took place. In this firing, four persons died and some got injured. We have sought a report from the district magistrate and local police… In another incident outside booth number 285 at 8am, a voter died when he was returning after casting his vote. He was shot by miscreants. Two suspects have been detained.”

A TMC delegation met the CEO in Kolkata. Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy accused CAPF of firing without provocation.

“The firing was done without provocation. This is unprecedented. The death toll may rise. The Union Home Affairs Ministry has not issued any statement… We have noticed that PM is giving provocative speeches at a time when polls are also being conducted… Maybe, the BJP wants to create fear amongst people,” said state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

A BJP delegation also met the CEO over the death of five people. “In my opinion, these incidents happened because of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s old statement calling for a ‘gherao’ of central forces,” said BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato.