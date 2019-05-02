Amid slugfest over candidature, Sunny Deol hits campaign trail a day in advance

BJP candidate and actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday took the party’s Gurdaspur unit by surprise as he started his poll campaign a day early by meeting families of martyrs from the defence forces in the constituency’s Shadipur village. The day also saw a war of words erupting between the Congress and the BJP over Deol’s candidature, with sitting MP Sunil Jakhar questioning the actor’s knowledge about the area, and Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik retorting that the state Congress chief was scared of losing with Deol now in fray.

Later in the evening, Deol visited Shadipur along Malik and party’s election incharge in Punjab, Captain Abhimanyu and met 20 martyrs’ families. Local unit of the party had no information about the programme that was organised by Kunwar Ravinder Vicky, the president of Shaheed Sainik Pariwar Suraksha Parishad. Deol had reached Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon with his brother Bobby Deol.

Sources said that Gurdaspur constituency has high number of defence personnel and BJP is trying to cash-in on Deol’s on-screen persona.

On Thursday, Sunny is scheduled to reach Dera Baba Nanak in the morning and then visit the Kartarpur Corridor site. According to the information with the local unit, he was to start his campaign from the Dera Baba Nanak gurdwara and visit temples in the area too, accompanied by his brother Bobby Deol. Both will visit three temples before leading a roadshow at Gurdaspur city Thursday.

Before leaving for Amritsar on Wednesday, Sunny Deol also met BJP national secretary Tarun Chug at BJP office in Delhi.

“Now Sunny Deol will remain in Punjab. He will campaign in state till elections are over,” said Traun Chug. Sources said that Sunny Deol is likely to campaign for other BJP candidates in Punjab.

The BJP has fielded Deol, a Jat Sikh, against state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party’s Peter Masih and Punjab Democratic Alliance’s Lal Chand.

Earlier in the day, Jakhar attacked his opponent asking him to share his vision for the Gurdaspur seat, and telling him that “politics is a serious business and not a time pass activity”.

“He is unaware of the issues in Punjab and Gurdaspur. People are fast developing a perception about him that he is limited to cinema. Whenever he meets people and holds interaction with them, one will come to know about real Sunny Deol,” said Jakhar.

“He (Deol) should share his vision for Gurdaspur constituency. What will be his agenda for the people here? Voters would also like to know what has been his contribution to the society other than being in movies,” he added.

Taking a dig at Deol’s short speech during the BJP rally in Gurdaspur on Monday, Jakhar said, “He did not give any speech and just uttered dialogues from his movies. I think he has been misguided. He just read a script (on Monday). If he says he does not know much about politics then he should have talked about Punjabiyat or touched upon Punjab’s issues,” he added.

“Politics is not a time pass activity. This is a serious business which involves serving the people,” said Jakhar further.

The MP invited the actor, who has won the national award for movies like ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Damini’, for a debate on national and state issues.

In his first political speech on Monday after taking the political plunge, Deol had called himself a “patriot” who did not know much about politics.

Coming out in support of the actor, Malik slammed the Gurdaspur MP and accused the Congress-led government in the state of cheating people with “false” poll promises.

He also claimed that Jakhar was “scared” of Deol because of his immense popularity among people of Punjab. “I challenge him (Jakhar) to come out with the report card of the Amarinder Singh government in the state. I dare him to reveal how many roads have been built, how many jobs have been created,” asked Malik.

“You are a sitting MP but what is your contribution towards Gurdaspur,” asked Malik, accusing Jakhar of indulging in “negative politics” due to fear of defeat.