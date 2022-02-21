Amid ‘parivarvaad’ by BJP, mango concerns in the air

In their campaigns for the UP Assembly polls, top BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have targeted the Opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP), for indulging in “parivarvaad” (dynasty politics) and giving election tickets to their family members, among other things.

In two of the key constituencies in Lucknow district itself, Malihabad and Mohanlalganj, slated for polls on February 23, the BJP has given tickets to the relatives of its Mohanalganj MP Kaushal Kishore, the Union minister of state for urban and housing affairs. While Kishore’s wife Jai Devi is the BJP candidate from Malihabad, her brother Amresh Kumar is the party’s nominee from Mohanlalganj.

Besides the issue of dynasty politics, the questions about mango crop damage and lack of jobs and development reverberate through these constituencies on the outskirts of the UP capital.

Malihabad is popular for its mangoes, which are sent to different states and even exported to various countries. The mango varieties like Dussheri, Langda Chausa are transported from here to several western states of the country. The income of a large section of the Malihabad population, directly or indirectly, is linked to its mango produce. For the past two years, however, their earnings have taken a hit.

A major problem that has emerged for local farmers has been the supply of fake medicines and pesticides for their crop. Malihabad’s mango economy had practically halted during the Covid waves over the last couple of years as various restrictions were imposed during its peak trading season. Reeling under such woes and the perennial threat of crop damage, many farmers are even considering razing the thick trees to the ground.

“I have been a BJP supporter all my life. Since the time of Jan Sangh, I have supported this party from my heart. But in this case, we have been cheated by the government. Mangoes are everything for us,” said Raj Kumar, a farmer with four-bigha land.

The SC-reserved Malihabad seat was won by Jai Devi in the 2017 Assembly polls, when she beat the SP’s Rajbala. Her husband Kishore hails from the Pasi community, a major community of Malihabad. He was popular enough to win Malihabad seat in 2002 as an Independent candidate but later lost twice as a Revolutionary Communist Party of India nominee, before joining the BJP and becoming its Mohanalganj MP.

Jai Devi’s current poll campaign is again centred on her husband’s name, locals say.

In the SC-reserved Mohanlalganj, the BJP has pitted Devi’s brother Amresh against the SP’s Saroj Devi, former MP. According to BJP sources, Kishore had also lobbied for his son’s ticket, which did not materialise.

For many locals, Amresh is a “parachute candidate”. “The truth is, people have not even seen Amresh. If he is with four people, people will not even recognise him. We have been told that Amresh is Kaushal’s relative. Irrespective of the family standing, people will vote for development,” said Mahesh Kumar, a resident.