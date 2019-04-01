Tej Pratap Yadav launches ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’ in Patna

The ongoing rift in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seems to be widening as former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday launched ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’. Launching the new front in Patna, Yadav continued his demand of two Lok Sabha seats of Sheohar and Jehanabad for his preferred candidates. Tej Pratap had announced his support for Independent candidate from Jehanabad, Chandra Prakash Yadav, against the RJD’s official candidate, Surendra Yadav.

Tej Pratap had last week quit as patron of the RJD’s students’ wing to express displeasure at the party not considering his nominees for the two seats. He had also supported the candidature of his elder sister Misa Bharti from Pataliputra when party’s Maner MLA Bhai Birendra had begun staking the claim for the seat.

He had earlier said that he was trying to get the RJD to field his nominee from Sheohar. “I have spoken with Tejashwi about Angesh’s candidature from Sheohar. He has assured me of a decision in two days,” Yadav had said.

“I am resigning as patron of Chhatra RJD. Naive are people who think that I am naive. Kaun kitne paani mein hai sabki khabar hai mujhe (I have knowledge of what everyone is worth),” said Tej Pratap.

Meanwhile, former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Bihar on Tuesday, and said that he should watch the speeches that he gave in 2014 before coming to the state. “Country did not see acche din for even five days in last five years, but still his publicity is going on throughout the year,” Tejashwi tweeted.