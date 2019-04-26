NDA leaders join Narendra Modi’s show of strength as he files nomination from Varanasi

Senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the BJP by his side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi’s Lok Sabha constituency. Modi is seeking a second term as MP from this parliamentary constituency, where polling will be held on May 19.

Alliance partners including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam greeted PM Modi when he arrived at the District Collectorate’s office in the city. BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. Modi also touched Badal’s feet before filing his election documents.

Before heading for the nomination, PM Modi offered prayers at Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple. Earlier this morning, he also addressed BJP workers in Varanasi. Thanking them for the massive roadshow yesterday, Modi said, “I will not enjoy winning the elections if my workers lose at any of the polling booths. The party workers are the real candidates in democracy. There should only be one ‘mantra’ now: Mera booth, sabse mazboot. (My booth, the strongest). Modi winning from a large margin is not important. I am not interested in it. I am interested in seeing the workers win. I am interested in seeing the democracy win.”

He also added that there is a “pro-incumbency” wave for the first time in the country since independence. “I have been keeping a close watch on the elections. There is a festive mood in the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is important to win the hearts of people, poll victory will automatically follow,” he told the BJP karyakartas in Varanasi.

Amid chants of “Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar,” by the crowd, Modi said, “Everyone knows that the elections in Varanasi are over. Now media will not show any interest in Varanasi. People of Varanasi blessed me in the roadshow yesterday. They have made up their minds, they want Modi sarkar again.” Click here for more election news

In the 2014 elections, PM Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes. Derlhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress’ Ajay Rai were also in the fray. Rai will once again fight the prime minister in the temple city, putting an end to the speculation of Priyanka vs Modi contest. In 2014, Rai managed to poll just 75,000 votes and finished third.

Varanasi goes to poll on May 19 – the last phase of Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23.